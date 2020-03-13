Brazil stocks rise 6%, real recovers but markets still nervous

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets rallied on Friday, as expectations of widespread global monetary and fiscal stimulus helped stocks and the currency recover some ground lost in what has been a historically volatile and bruising week.

At one stage in early trading Friday, stocks were up 15% and on course for their biggest one-day gain since 2008, and the real was up 3% and on track for its biggest rise since 2018.

That initial surge fizzled out, but in late morning trade the benchmark Bovespa stock index was still up 6% at 76,950 points .BVSP, led by 8% gains in preferred shares of oil giant Petrobras .PETR4.SA and a 10% rise in miner Vale VALE.SA.

The rebound follows Thursday's 15% slide, the Bovespa's steepest one-day fall since 1998 that twice triggered an automatic halt to trading.

Even taking into account Friday's recovery, the index is still down 20% this week - its worst week since 2008 - and down 32% this year.

Steep losses and gains, and sharp price swings are classic symptoms of bear markets, which typically occur when an asset or index falls 20% or more from its peak, and reflect a lack of liquidity.

"Despite the recent measures introduced by the Fed to ease the liquidity squeeze, liquidity vacuum is the rule rather than the exception and there is no place to hide," wrote Bank of America Merrill Lynch's emerging market team in a note on Friday.

Brazil's real BRBYrose 1.5% to 4.71 per dollar, having earlier strengthened to 4.6437 per dollar. On Thursday, it fell below 5.00 per dollar for the first time ever, prompting the central bank to hold four spot dollar auctions.

The central bank sold $2 billion in a repurchase auction on Friday, which helped stabilize the market, analysts said. But nervousness persisted, reflected in 1-month dollar/real implied volatility, which inched up to 24% on Friday, the highest since October 2018.

