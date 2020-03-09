Brazil stocks plunge 10%, central bank intervenes in FX to support real

By Jamie McGeever and Paula Laier

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian assets plunged on Monday, with stock market trading halted after shares fell 10% and the central bank intervening in the spot currency market for the first time since November, as the global wave of selling and volatility engulfed local markets.

Trading on the B3 Bolsa Brasil Balcao B3SA3.SA was interrupted for half an hour by an automatic "circuit breaker" triggered by the benchmark Bovespa index's 10% fall, its biggest decline since October 2008. The exchange has since resumed trading and was down 9% around midday.

The steep fall, led by energy firms, miners and banks, pushed the Bovespa into bear market territory, signaling a decline of 20% or more from its peak.

The index is now down 26% from its all time high of 119,593 points on Jan. 24. In dollar terms, according to Eikon, the Bovespa is now down 32.8% year to date, the steepest drop of any major equities index in the world.

Declines come after Saudi Arabia decided to ramp up oil production as OPEC's supply-cut agreement with Russia collapsed, sending ripples across global financial markets already panicking about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Common shares in state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SAfell as much as 22% and preferred shares fell 23.6%, the largest ever intraday fall, according to Refinitiv data. Petrobras' market value lost 81 billion reais ($17 billion) compared with Friday's close.

Shares in miner Vale SA VALE3.SA fell 10.7% and the country's largest banks, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA and Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, fell between 6% and 9%.

Brazil's real slumped more than 3% to a new record low of 4.79 per dollar BRBY, although the central bank's auction of $3 billion in the spot market helped arrest the decline in the exchange rate, if not the level of market volatility.

It was the central bank's first sale of dollar reserves since November, and followed several interventions in the FX swaps market in recent weeks worth almost $10 billion.

Monetary policy director Bruno Serra said the central bank will do whatever is needed and in whatever size is needed to ensure the smooth functioning of the foreign exchange market, adding that Brazil's $330 billion of net reserves provides a "robust insurance" against external shocks.

