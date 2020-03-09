Brazil stocks plunge 10%, cenbank intervenes in FX as real hits new low

By Jamie McGeever and Paula Laier

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian assets plunged on Monday, with stock market trading halted after falling 10% and the central bank intervening in the spot currency market for the first time since November, as the global wave of selling and volatility engulfed local markets.

Trading on the B3 Bolsa Brasil Balcao B3SA3.SA was interrupted for half an hour by an automatic "circuit breaker" triggered by the benchmark Bovespa index's 10% fall, its biggest decline since October 2008.

The steep fall, led by energy firms, miners and banks, pushed the Bovespa into "bear market" territory, signaling a decline of 20% or more from its peak. The index is now down 26% from its all time high of 119,593 points on January 24.

The decline comes after Saudi Arabia decided to raise oil production significantly after OPEC's supply cut agreement with Russia collapsed. The move sent ripples on Monday across global financial markets already panicking about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Common shares in state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA PETR4.SA were down 22% and preferred shares fell 20.5%, the largest ever intraday fall, according to Refinitive data.

According to Reuters calculations, Petrobras' market value lost 81 billion reais ($17 billion) compared to Friday's close.

Shares in miner Vale SA VALE3.SA fell 10.7% and the country's largest banks, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA and Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA also fell between 6% and 9%.

Brazil's real slumped more than 3% to a new record low of 4.79 per dollar BRBY, although the central bank's auction of $3 billion in the spot market helped arrest the decline.

"The situation has changed very quickly. We will continue (intervening) as much as necessary as long as we believe that the market is not functioning smoothly," central bank monetary policy director Bruno Serra said at an event in Sao Paulo on Monday.

($1 = 4.7642 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever in Brasilia, Tatiana Bautzer, Paula Laier and Jose Gomes Neto in Sao Paulo, Susan Mathew in Bangalore, editing by Stephen Eisenhammer)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.