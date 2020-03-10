Brazil stocks jump 5% on lift from Petrobras; FX intervention boosts real

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian stocks surged in early trade on Tuesday, bouncing back a day after the steepest fall in over 20 years on lift from strong rebounds in oil giant Petrobrasand miner Vale, while central bank intervention boosted the real currency about 1%.

A day after the real had slumped to a record low against the dollar, the central bank sold $2 billion on the spot currency market in the morning, its third intervention in the spot market in two days, bringing its FX intervention this week to $5.465 billion.

Local markets also were buoyed by the upswing in global sentiment on growing expectations that central banks and governments will act to mitigate the economic and market damage from the coronavirus outbreak and oil price crash.

"For those with a long-term investment horizon who weren't already invested (in stocks), this is an excellent time to buy shares," Rico Investimentos, a brokerage in Sao Paulo, said in a client note on Tuesday.

"For those already invested and with cash to take advantage of opportunities, the is also a very opportune time (to buy)," they added.

Preferred shares in state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras PETR4.SA, surged as much as 16% before easing back to trade 10% higher, and miner Vale SA's VALE3.SA gains nudged 10%.

On Monday, Petrobras shares sank 30%, their biggest ever one-day loss, which wiped almost 100 billion reais off its market value.

Brazil's real rose 1% to trade as strong as 4.66 per dollar BRBY, a day after slumping to an all-time low close to 4.80 per dollar. Some analysts said selling pressure on the real is likely to return soon, which will force the central bank to take even bolder action.

"The real devalued 2.1% yesterday despite the fact that the central bank stepped in twice. In our view, the likelihood of the central bank announcing an FX intervention plan is increasing," Citi strategists wrote in a client note on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens and David Gregorio)

