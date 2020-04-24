Brazil stocks fall 9%, real hits new low as Justice Minister Moro quits

BRASILIA, April 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets tumbled on Friday as Justice Minister Sergio Moro resigned, accusing President Jair Bolsonaro of interfering in law enforcement affairs.

Market participants said this represented a serious political crisis, and markets reacted accordingly: the benchmark Bovespa stock market fell 9% .BVSP, the real hit a new low of 5.7130 per dollar BRBY and interest rate spreads widened significantly.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

