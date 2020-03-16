Brazil stock trading halted as Bovespa slides 14.5%, real nears 5.00 per dollar

By Jamie McGeever and Tatiana Bautzer

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian markets took a heavy beating on Monday as the economic and financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic spread, triggering the fourth automatic halt to stock market trading in a little over a week and pushing the currency back toward 5.00 per dollar.

Shares in Brazil's major banks and oil and mining companies were among the biggest losers on the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP, which fell as much as 14.5%, a whisker from the 15% level that would trigger the automatic circuit breaker again.

Long-dated interest rates jumped and foreign exchange market volatility surged higher, reflecting the rapidly deepening risk aversion despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive emergency policy action late on Sunday.

"It's telling that risk assets have not responded positively. In normal circumstances, a large policy response like this would put a floor under risk assets," Societe General's emerging market currency team wrote in a note on Monday.

"However, the size of the growth shock is becoming exponential and markets are rightfully questioning what else monetary policy can do and discounting its effectiveness in mitigating coronavirus-induced downside risks," they said.

At midday in Sao Paulo, the Bovespa index was down 10% at 74,378 points, bringing its decline so far this year to 35%.

Preferred shares in oil giant Petrobras .PETR4.SA were down 10%, common shares in miner Vale SA VALE3.SA fell 6%, and banks such as Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA and Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA were down 4% to 7%.

All had been substantially lower in earlier trading.

Brazil's real weakened more than 2% to 4.9880 per dollar BRBY before recouping some of these losses to trade at 4.92 per dollar, still down more than 1% on the day.

Currency traders priced in further volatility in the coming weeks, the highest level of volatility since 2018, and rates traders factored in steep interest rate increases over the next several years back up to more than 8%.

Economists at UBS called for an immediate 100 basis point emergency rate cut to 3.25%, two days before the rate-setting committee known as Copom is scheduled to announce its next policy decision.

"We ... see no reason for the central bank to wait for its regular Copom rate-setting meeting, and believe it is likely to announce these measures as soon as Monday," they said.

Emergency measures announced by Brazil's central bank on Monday to increase liquidity and the flow of credit in the country's banking system failed to assuage investors' concerns that the economy is sliding closer to recession.

GRAPHIC-Brazil FX volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2TTWAlB

Brazil takes emergency steps to boost liquidity, bank lending hit by coronavirus

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Gabriela Mello Editing by Daniel Flynn and Lisa Shumaker)

