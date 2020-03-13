US Markets

Brazil stock futures point to 9.8% rise at open, real jumps 2%

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

BRASILIA, March 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial markets rallied strongly in early trading on Friday, as expectations of widespread global monetary and fiscal stimulus triggered a 2% rally in the real and a near-10% rise in stock market futures.

Brazil's currency BRBY jumped more than 2% to 4.6810 per dollar, on course for its biggest rise in a year, and stock futures pointed to a 9.8% rise at the market open, a strong rebound from Thursday's 15% fall, the steepest since 1998.

