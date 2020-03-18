Brazil stock exchange triggers 6th circuit breaker in a week as coronavirus crisis worsens

US Markets

The Brazilian stock exchange has halted trading for 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, after its benchmark index Ibovespa fell over 10% as the coronavirus outbreak continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

The so-called circuit breaker, the sixth in a week, was triggered at 13:18 (local time) after the Ibovespa index declined 10.26%. Retailers, airlines and malls operators were among the biggest losers on Wednesday, as authorities encourage companies to halt operations and the population to stay at home.

