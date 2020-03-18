Brazil stock exchange triggers 6th circuit breaker in a week as coronavirus crisis worsens

SAO PAULO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian stock exchange has halted trading for 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, after its benchmark index Ibovespa fell over 10% as the coronavirus outbreak continues to weigh on investor sentiment.

The so-called circuit breaker, the sixth in a week, was triggered at 13:18 (local time) after the Ibovespa index declined 10.26%. Retailers, airlines and malls operators were among the biggest losers on Wednesday, as authorities encourage companies to halt operations and the population to stay at home.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

