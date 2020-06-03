Brazil stock exchange operator B3 changes goodwill to potential loss amid tax dispute

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 3 (Reuters) - B3 SA B3SA3.SA, the operator of Brazil's Sao Paulo stock exchange, will reclassify goodwill resulting from the company's 2008 acquisition of rival Bovespa Holding SA as a potential loss, the firm said in a filing on Wednesday.

It was not immediately clear how large the write-down would be. In a May filing, B3 said it had lost a lower court ruling, in which regulators challenged how the company calculated amortization resulting from the merger.

B3 said at the time the value of that challenged tax assessment was 1.3 billion reais ($257 million).

The company said on Wednesday it had filed an appeal against the court's decision.

($1 = 5.06 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by David Gregorio)

