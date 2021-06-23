Brazil Stock Exchange Lists First Bitcoin ETF in Latin America

Blockchain investment firm QR Capital’s bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) started trading on the Brazil stock exchange today.

In March, the Brazil Securities and Exchange Commission approved QR Capital’s bitcoin ETF to trade on the Sao Paulo-based B3 exchange under the ticker QBTC11.

The bitcoin ETF will give investors exposure to bitcoin with safe custody, daily liquidity, without worrying about private keys, said the firm.

QR Capital CEO Fernando Carvalho said the arrival of bitcoin in the stock market is a “historic moment for the cryptomarket and the conventional financial market as well.”

“We can see the market maturing in its search for safer and simpler bitcoin exposure options. Our bitcoin ETF is a landmark for both financial and cryptomarkets, once it is the convergence point between them. The Brazilian investor has now a regulated and robust choice to buy bitcoin,” said Carvalho.

Read more: Brazil Becomes Second Country in the Americas to Approve a Bitcoin ETF

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.