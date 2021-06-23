Brazil Stock Exchange Lists First Bitcoin ETF in Latin America
Blockchain investment firm QR Capital’s bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) started trading on the Brazil stock exchange today.
- In March, the Brazil Securities and Exchange Commission approved QR Capital’s bitcoin ETF to trade on the Sao Paulo-based B3 exchange under the ticker QBTC11.
- The bitcoin ETF will give investors exposure to bitcoin with safe custody, daily liquidity, without worrying about private keys, said the firm.
- QR Capital CEO Fernando Carvalho said the arrival of bitcoin in the stock market is a “historic moment for the cryptomarket and the conventional financial market as well.”
- “We can see the market maturing in its search for safer and simpler bitcoin exposure options. Our bitcoin ETF is a landmark for both financial and cryptomarkets, once it is the convergence point between them. The Brazilian investor has now a regulated and robust choice to buy bitcoin,” said Carvalho.
Read more: Brazil Becomes Second Country in the Americas to Approve a Bitcoin ETF
