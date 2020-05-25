Brazil still plans to privatize 43 airports next year -minister

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's infrastructure minister said on Monday the country still wants to privatize 43 airports by early next year, even as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the air transportation industry.

Minister Tarcisio Freitas also said the government's plan to revive economic activity after the pandemic forecasts 30 billion reais ($5.5 billion) in public investment in infrastructure. Freitas spoke during a webcast hosted by Banco Santander Brasil SA.

The licenses to operate 43 airports were initially expected to be auctioned this year, but private investors asked for a delay in the process to try to estimate future demand, he said. Now auctions are expected for March 2021, according to the minister.

Although current airports operators are asking for reductions in payments to the government due to the drastic drop in demand, Freitas said he expects the auctions to be successful.

Freitas also mentioned the abandoned deal between Boeing Co BA.N and Embraer SA EMBR3.SA, saying the government is considering further measures to help the air transportation sector and indirectly help Embraer. Freitas mentioned the bailout to airlines Azul SA AZUL.N, Latam Airlines Group SA LTM.SN and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA.

Freitas still hopes to auction the pulp export terminals at Santos, the largest port in Latin America, expected for August. He predicted an auction to operate the Fiol railway, in the northeastern state of Bahia will take place at the end of 2020, while Rumo SA RAIL3.SA is expected to renew its license to operate railway Malha Paulista on Wednesday.

($1 = 5.4595 reais)

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi, Writing by Tatiana Bautzer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.