Brazil steers clear of bird flu, to raise chicken production in 2023, 2024 -ABPA

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazil, the world's top chicken supplier, has continued to up production even after the arrival of the highly contagious bird flu virus, which has not reached commercial farms but was detected in national territory for the first time in May.

According to projections released on Tuesday by pork and poultry lobby ABPA, the South American nation is expected to produce up to 14.9 million tons of chicken meat through the end of this year and up to 15.35 million tons in 2024.

This represents an annual output increase of up to 2.6% for 2023 and up to 3.7% for 2024. With this year's boost and demand from importers, Brazil is expected to hold a nearly 38% market share of the global chicken trade, up from around 36% in 2022, ABPA said.

Ricardo Santin, ABPA president, praised Brazil's ability to protect its commercial poultry farms after the avian influenza virus killed wild birds, sea mammals and subsistence animals.

He cautioned, however, that farmers and companies will have to learn how to live with the disease, saying "the virus will be around all the time."

ABPA, which represents companies including BRF SA BRFS3.SA and JBS SA JBSS3.SA, said local firms have also been increasing pork production steadily.

Pork output in the world's fourth-biggest exporter will grow to up to 5.1 million tons in 2023 and to up to 5.15 million tons in 2024, ABPA said.

Brazilian chicken exports in 2023 will end at a record of up to 5.15 million tons, ABPA said. For 2024, Brazilian chicken exports will reach up to 5.3 million tons, as the world continues to demand Brazilian chicken products.

Prospects are also positive for Brazilian pork exports, which are estimated at up to 1.22 million tons in 2023 and up to 1.3 million for next year.

According to ABPA representatives, Brazil is closing in on Canada and may surpass that country to become the world's third-biggest pork exporter as sales from the North American nation drop.

