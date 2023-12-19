Brazil steelmakers to post 'very bad' Q4 results, says group

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmakers are expected to post "very bad results" in the fourth quarter, local group INDA said on Tuesday, noting that flat steel sales by distributors dropped 3.5% in November from October and are set to fall by another 15% in December.

INDA head Carlos Loureiro said his forecast was based on low steel prices in Brazil at the moment, right as prices of inputs such as coal and iron ore start to rise. Major Brazilian steelmakers include Usiminas USIM5.SA, Gerdau GGBR4.SA and CSN CSNA3.SA.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.