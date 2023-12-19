News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil steelmakers to post 'very bad' Q4 results, says group

December 19, 2023 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Alberto Alerigi Jr. for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmakers are expected to post "very bad results" in the fourth quarter, local group INDA said on Tuesday, noting that flat steel sales by distributors dropped 3.5% in November from October and are set to fall by another 15% in December.

INDA head Carlos Loureiro said his forecast was based on low steel prices in Brazil at the moment, right as prices of inputs such as coal and iron ore start to rise. Major Brazilian steelmakers include Usiminas USIM5.SA, Gerdau GGBR4.SA and CSN CSNA3.SA.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.