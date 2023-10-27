Brazil steelmaker Usiminas swings to net loss in Q3

Adds details, Q4 outlook in paragraphs 2-5

SAO PAULO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA reported on Friday a third-quarter net loss of 166 million reais ($33.29 million), down from the 609 million-real profit seen a year earlier, as sales declined 2% in the period.

Usiminas said in a securities filing the weak bottom line reflected a smaller operating result as well as losses from foreign exchange rate swings.

Analysts polled by LSEG expected a larger net loss of 180 million reais in the quarter.

Usiminas reported steel sales of 1.02 million metric tons in the three months ended in September, down on an annual basis but up 5% from the previous three-month period.

The company said it expects sales in the fourth quarter to come in between 900,000 and 1 million tons.

($1 = 4.9863 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.