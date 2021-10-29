Brazil steelmaker Usiminas reports 60% net income drop

Adds detail

SAO PAULO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Usiminas USIM5.SA on Friday reported third-quarter net income of 1.82 billion reais ($322 million), down 60% from the previous three months, as the bottom line was hit by foreign exchange losses and impairments.

The company also said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 2.89 billion reais, down 43% from the second quarter. Net revenue decreased 6% quarter on quarter to 9.02 billion reais.

Compared with the same period of 2020, when the economy was still picking up from the pandemic, Usiminas' quarterly results were much stronger, as its net income jumped 821%, adjusted EBITDA recorded a 249% rise and net revenue grew 106%.

Usiminas also said steel sales fell 9.6% from the second quarter to 1.19 million tonnes, but net revenue from the segment rose 2.6%, reflecting higher steel prices.

This helped offset a steep 35% fall in net revenue from its mining unit, which was hit by falling iron ore prices, despite a record quarterly production of 2.5 million tonnes and an 18% rise in sales to 2.4 million tonnes.

The company highlighted an impairment of 408 million reais for its Cubatao steel mill, reflecting the venture's "obsolescence and lack of demand visibility".

($1 = 5.6459 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.