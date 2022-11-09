Brazil steelmaker Gerdau reports Q3 net profit down 33.7%

SAO PAULO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported a third quarter adjusted net profit of 3.02 billion reais ($587.09 million), down 33.7% from a year earlier due to lower global steel prices and rising input costs.

The bottom line, nonetheless, came in roughly in line with forecasts as analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected a net income of 2.97 billion reais in the period.

($1 = 5.1440 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

