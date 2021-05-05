US Markets

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau reports $460 mln profit on higher metal prices

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau SA on Wednesday reported net income of 2.5 billion reais ($459.22 million) compared with 218 million reais a year ago, due to the economic recovery from the pandemic, higher metal prices and favorable currency rates.

While profit grew more than 10 fold due, steel production fell 1% and steel sales grew only 15% to 3 million tonnes.

($1 = 5.4440 reais)

    Most Popular