Brazil steelmaker Gerdau reports $460 mln profit on higher metal prices

SAO PAULO, May 5 (Reuters) - Brazil steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported net income of 2.5 billion reais ($459.22 million) compared with 218 million reais a year ago, due to the economic recovery from the pandemic, higher metal prices and favorable currency rates.

While profit grew more than 10 fold due, steel production fell 1% and steel sales grew only 15% to 3 million tonnes.

($1 = 5.4440 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, editing by Louise Heavens)

