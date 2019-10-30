US Markets

Brazil steelmaker Gerdau profit tumbles 63.5%, missing estimates

Gabriela Mello Reuters
Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA on Wednesday reported a 63.5% fall in third-quarter net income, missing market expectations.

In a securities filing, the company reported quarterly net income of 289 million reais ($72.28 million), well below a consensus estimate of 393.9 million reais compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 3.9985 reais)

