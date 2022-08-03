Brazil steelmaker Gerdau matches earnings forecasts in Q2

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA GGBR4.SA on Wednesday reported second-quarter net profit up 46.2% from the previous quarter, roughly matching market expectations as it managed to hike prices in line with international markets.

Gerdau said in a securities filing it believes in a favorable outlook for steel consumption despite global uncertainties including an economic slowdown and soaring inflation.

The Brazilian company's quarterly net profit reached 4.3 billion reais ($814.76 million), driven by sequential sales growth in the local market and a strong performance in North America, where it said it has been operating at "full capacity".

The bottom line came in roughly in line with an expected 4.26 billion-real net profit in an analyst poll by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2776 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan and Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

