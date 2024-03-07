Brazil steelmaker CSN to announce Marco Rabello as new CFO - local media

(Adds context in paragraphs 2-4)

SAO PAULO, March 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker CSN to announce Marco Rabello, former CFO of petrochemical Unipar, as its new CFO, newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday, citing sources.

CSN's current CFO Marcelo Ribeiro, who has been in the position since 2017, will take the lead of the company's cement unit, according to Valor.

CSN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Valor said the announcement will be made "soon", without specifying a date. (Reporting by Andre Romani and Patricia Vilas Boas; Editing by Steven Grattan) ((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;)) Keywords: CSN VALOR/ (UPDATE 1)

