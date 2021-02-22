Brazil steelmaker CSN sets 2021 debt target of $2.74 bln

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA said on Monday it is targeting 15 billion reais ($2.74 billion) in net debt by the close of its 2021 reporting period.

In a securities filing, CSN said it expected to reach a net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 1.0 in the same period.

($1 = 5.4659 reais)

(Reporting by Jake Spring)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.