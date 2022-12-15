US Markets

Brazil steelmaker CSN sees steel sales reaching 4.67 mln tns in 2023

December 15, 2022 — 06:54 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA CSNA3.SA said on Thursday it expects its steel sales to total 4.67 million tonnes in 2023, up from 4.48 million tonnes estimated in 2022.

The company, popularly known as CSN, added in a securities filing that it sees its consolidated capital expenditure reaching 4.4 billion reais ($833.54 million) in 2023 and ranging from 5.5 billion to 6.5 billion reais in the 2024-2027 period.

($1 = 5.2787 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.