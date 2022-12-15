Brazil steelmaker CSN sees steel sales reaching 4.67 mln tns in 2023

SAO PAULO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional SA CSNA3.SA said on Thursday it expects its steel sales to total 4.67 million tonnes in 2023, up from 4.48 million tonnes estimated in 2022.

The company, popularly known as CSN, added in a securities filing that it sees its consolidated capital expenditure reaching 4.4 billion reais ($833.54 million) in 2023 and ranging from 5.5 billion to 6.5 billion reais in the 2024-2027 period.

($1 = 5.2787 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.