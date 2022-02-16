US Markets

Brazil steelmaker CSN cancels IPO of cement business

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said on Wednesday it has decided to cancel an initial public offering by its cement unit CSN Cimentos due to adverse conditions in the local and international markets.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

