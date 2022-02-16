Brazil steelmaker CSN cancels IPO of cement business

SAO PAULO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) CSNA3.SA said on Wednesday it has decided to cancel an initial public offering by its cement unit CSN Cimentos due to adverse conditions in the local and international markets.

