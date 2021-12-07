Brazil steelmaker CSN announces buyback program of up to 30 mln shares
SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA announced on Monday a share buyback program under which it plans to repurchase up to 30 milion shares, according to a securities filing.
Considering CSN's closing price of 24.13 reais per share on Monday, the program could be worth about 723.9 million reais ($127.24 million). The share buyback program will last seven months, it said.
($1 = 5.6891 reais)
(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
