Banking

Brazil steelmaker CSN announces buyback program of up to 30 mln shares

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional announced on Monday a share buyback program under which it plans to repurchase up to 30 milion shares, according to a securities filing.

SAO PAULO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional CSNA3.SA announced on Monday a share buyback program under which it plans to repurchase up to 30 milion shares, according to a securities filing.

Considering CSN's closing price of 24.13 reais per share on Monday, the program could be worth about 723.9 million reais ($127.24 million). The share buyback program will last seven months, it said.

($1 = 5.6891 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular