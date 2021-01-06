Brazil state eyes at least $5.3 bln Vale deal after dam burst, official says

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Brazilian state of Minas Gerais is hoping to win at least 28 billion reais ($5.3 billion) from a compensation deal with miner Vale SA VALE3.SA after the 2019 Brumadinho deadly dam burst, a senior state official said on Wednesday.

($1 = 5.28 reais)

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Chris Reese)

((Gabriel.Stargardter@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21998116099; Reuters Messaging: gabriel.stargardter.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.