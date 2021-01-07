US Markets
Brazil state confirms 78% efficacy of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Sao Paulo state government confirmed on Thursday that late-stage trials of Sinovac Biotech's SVA.O COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy of 78%, according to remarks by Governor João Doria in a news conference on Thursday.

Doria also said state-run biomedical institute Butantan had requested permission for emergency use of the vaccine, known as CoronaVac, from federal health regulator Anvisa.

