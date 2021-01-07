Brazil state confirms 78% efficacy of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's Sao Paulo state government confirmed on Thursday that late-stage trials of Sinovac Biotech's SVA.O COVID-19 vaccine showed efficacy of 78%, according to remarks by Governor João Doria in a news conference on Thursday.

Doria also said state-run biomedical institute Butantan had requested permission for emergency use of the vaccine, known as CoronaVac, from federal health regulator Anvisa.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Brad Haynes)

