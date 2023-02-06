US Markets

Brazil state bank BNDES to set up new "Eximbank" supporting trade

February 06, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES is working on a project to set up an "Eximbank" to support trade, the new head of the lender said on Monday.

Aloizio Mercadante added at his inauguration ceremony that BNDES does not intend to compete with private lenders and is not looking to provide subsides, instead saying the bank wants "more competitive" lending rates for small and medium-sized firms.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Gabriel Araujo)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

