Brazil starts $23 bln program to boost credit to small and mid-sized firms

BRASILIA, July 21 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on Tuesday launched a new program aimed at providing up to 120 billion reais ($23 billion) in loans to small and medium-sized enterprises, which have struggled to access credit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program known by its acronym "CPGE" will be funded by private-sector financial institutions, for whom the central bank will reduce capital requirements if they provide loans.

At least 80% of the potential 120 billion reais in loans will be directed toward firms with gross annual revenues of 100 million reais or less, the central bank said, citing the National Monetary Council (CMN).

The CMN, Brazil's highest economic policy body including the economy minister and central bank president, approved the rules governing the new program.

In a presentation, the central bank said its emergency measures to provide liquidity and bolster capital across the financial system have ensured companies are still able to borrow despite the deepening crisis.

"However, the credit market started to lose strength from the second half of May ... segments of micro, small and medium-sized companies (companies with revenues of less than 300 million reais) need new impetus," it said.

CPGE loans will have a maturity of at least 36 months, the central bank said. At least 50% of total loans will be made to companies with annual revenue of less than 100 million reais, and a maximum 20% to firms with annual turnover between 100 and 300 million reais.

A maximum 30% of all loans will be directed toward other operations within the scope of the CGPE and other programs chosen by the CMN, the central bank said.

According to the central bank, its crisis-fighting measures have provided the finiancial system with around 1.2 trillion reais of liquidity, worth 16.7% of gross domestic product.

In another initiative to boost credit and make loans cheaper, the central bank will allow companies and individuals to use a single real estate asset as collateral for different loans.

($1 = 5.28 reais)

