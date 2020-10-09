US Markets

Brazil spirits retailer Wine plans up to $180 mln IPO - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian online spirits retailer Wine WNBR3.SA plans to raise up to 1 billion reais ($180.78 million) in an initial public offering, according to a securities filing.

The company set the price range between 8.50 reais and 10.50 reais. The final price will be set on Nov. 4.

Both the company and its stakeholders will offer shares in the IPO.

Investment banks Itau BBA, BTG Pactual, Bank of America, XP Inc and Banco ABC Brasil will manage the offering.

($1 = 5.5315 reais)

