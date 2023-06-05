News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil Speaker meets Lula focusing on tax reform in lower house

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

June 05, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Eduardo Simoes for Reuters ->

Adds details, quotes, analyst comments in paragraphs 6-10

SAO PAULO, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house Speaker Arthur Lira said on Monday his main focus will now be approval of a tax reform and called on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's leftist minority government to make greater efforts to win over lawmakers for the reform proposal.

After meeting with the president, Lira told CNN Brasil that the tax reform must be voted on by the chamber before Congress enters recess in July.

"I'm committed to bringing the tax reform to a vote," Lira said. "And it is crystal clear in Lula's mind that the tax reform is absolutely needed."

He said Lula planned to call a meeting with the leaders of the parties of his coalition in Congress later on Monday to address the tax reform and relations with Congress.

Lira, a conservative, was in the spotlight last week as the chamber delivered Lula a major defeat over important legislation protecting the Amazon rainforest and Brazil's Indigenous people.

The speaker suggested that Lula's honeymoon with Congress since he took office in January was coming to an end, saying: "The fuel of the president's prestige with Congressional leaders is running out."

Lira, however, denied there was "constant confrontation" with the president: "There is no arm wrestling between Lula and Lira ... but Congress is conservative and some topics are difficult to pass," he said.

Analysts at JPMorgan said in a note that the tax reform "should be another positive top-down catalyst" in addition to the new fiscal package passed by the lower house earlier this year, reiterating their "Overweight" rating on Brazil.

"From a policy standpoint, Congress has been the economic policy guardian, leading to approval of needed issues and blocking the reversal of past reforms," they said.

Brazil's real BRBY gained 0.7% against the dollar on Monday.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Steven Grattan and Marguerita Choy)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.