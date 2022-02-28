Brazil soybean harvest reaches 44% of area -AgRural

SAO PAULO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 soybean harvest reached 44% of the planted area as of Thursday, against 33% a week earlier and 25% by the same time last year, buoyed by the top grain-producing state of Mato Grosso, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Mato Grosso's farmers had harvested 79% of their soybean area by late last week, AgRural said, although they continue to suffer from excessive humidity as constant rains hit the area, damaging beans.

The states of Minas Gerais, Bahia, Piaui and Rondonia are also facing issues with soybean quality due to excessive rain, the consultancy added.

"The highlight of the week was the rapid progress seen in Mato Grosso do Sul and Goias, where more than half of the planted area is already harvested," AgRural said.

Brazil's southernmost states got much needed rainfall during the week and showers are also forecast for the coming days, but areas harvested so far in the states of Rio Grande do Sul and Parana showed pretty low yields as they were affected by hot, dry weather recently.

On corn, AgRural said the planting of Brazil's second crop reached 64% of the area in the Center-South, from 53% a week earlier and 39% a year ago. Second corn is sowed after soybeans are harvested in the same areas, accounting for 70-75% of overall annual output.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

