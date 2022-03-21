Brazil soybean harvest almost 70% complete, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazil had harvested 69% of the 2021/22 soybean crop as of Thursday, against 59% by the same time last year, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

Fieldwork is virtually finished in the major grain-producing states of Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul, but overall harvesting advanced only 5 percentage points from last week because of rain in the state of Parana, slowing progress and leading farmers to complain about above-average grain humidity, AgRural said.

"But there are still no talks about quality issues," it added.

Another consultancy, Patria Agronegocios, on Monday said Brazil's soybean harvest was nearly 72% complete, ahead of a historical average of about 66% at this stage.

Patria said fieldwork is losing steam week by week as harvesting nears completion in Midwestern states, noting that results have been mixed so far.

"Yields in Mato Grosso, Goias and Tocantins were disappointing compared with early expectations," Patria said.

Brazil's 2021/22 soybean output is currently forecast at 122.8 million tonnes, according to government food supply and statistics agency Conab.

