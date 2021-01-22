Brazil soybean farmers to collect record crop even as drought disrupted planting -poll

By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmers are poised to reap a record harvest of 132.2 million tonnes of soybeans in 2021 despite a drought that delayed plantings, according to the average of estimates in a poll of 13 analysts on Friday.

In December, the consensus forecast showed farmers would harvest 131.79 million tonnes of soybeans, which is Brazil's most prized export commodity. Last year, farmers produced almost 125 million tonnes, according to government data.

The return of rains and good productivity in some areas have improved the outlook for this year's crop after a somewhat worrying start, the poll showed.

"Rainfall in December and January was able to mitigate the scarcity of rains at the beginning of the harvest," said Céleres' market analyst Daniely Santos.

While yields in Brazil's top grain state of Mato Grosso will likely fall due to last year's dry climate, the outlook is positive in many other states, IHS Markit market analyst Aedson Pereira said, citing "surprising" results in Mato Grosso do Sul and Goiás, among others.

"Mato Grosso has always been the state that pushed soybean productivity averages upwards," said André Pessoa, president of Agroconsult. "But this year, it is the one that requires the most attention."

Brazil's dry weather helped fuel a soy price rally in Chicago in recent months. But on Friday, soybeans were down for the fourth time in five sessions as improved South American crop weather eased concerns about a drought-shortened harvest.

Strong demand from buyers like China has limited declines.

Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans, is forecast to export some 83 million tonnes of soybeans this year, mainly to China, analysts say.

Source Current Forecasts Output (mln T) Area (mln of ha) Agroconsult 132.4 38.4 AgRural 131.7 38.3 ARC Mercosul 128.03 38.4 Céleres 131.1 38.9 Conab 133.69 38.19 Cogo 133.659 38.22 Datagro 135.61 38.75 HIS Markit 133 38.5 Safras & Mercado 132.498 38.415 StoneX 132.6 38.29 Refinitiv 130.3 Rabobank 131 38.19 USDA 133 Average 132.2 38.41 Highest estimate 135.61 38,9 Lowest estimate 128.03 38.19 2019/20 (Conab) 124.84 Average vs 2019/20 +5.89%

