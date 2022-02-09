US Markets

Brazil soybean crop forecast slashed by some 5 mln T - hEDGEpoint Global Markets

Contributor
Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE ROBERTO GOMES

Brazil's soybean crop in 2022 was estimated at 133.3 million tonnes, a reduction of about 5 million tonnes compared to the January forecast, hEDGEpoint Global Markets said on Wednesday, citing a drought.

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop in 2022 was estimated at 133.3 million tonnes, a reduction of about 5 million tonnes compared to the January forecast, hEDGEpoint Global Markets said on Wednesday, citing a drought.

With the revision, Brazilian farmers will not be able to beat last year's record production 137.3 million tonnes as estimated by hEDGEpoint, according to analysts at the risk management and hedging company which acts in the agricultural and energy markets.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Louise Heavens)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular