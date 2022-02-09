Brazil soybean crop forecast slashed by some 5 mln T - hEDGEpoint Global Markets

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop in 2022 was estimated at 133.3 million tonnes, a reduction of about 5 million tonnes compared to the January forecast, hEDGEpoint Global Markets said on Wednesday, citing a drought.

With the revision, Brazilian farmers will not be able to beat last year's record production 137.3 million tonnes as estimated by hEDGEpoint, according to analysts at the risk management and hedging company which acts in the agricultural and energy markets.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Louise Heavens)

