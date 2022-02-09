Brazil soybean crop forecast slashed by 5 mln T - hEDGEpoint Global Markets

By Roberto Samora

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean crop in 2022 was estimated at 133.3 million tonnes, a reduction of about 5 million tonnes compared to the January forecast, hEDGEpoint Global Markets said on Wednesday, citing a drought.

With the revision, Brazilian farmers will not be able to beat last year's record production 137.3 million tonnes as estimated by hEDGEpoint, according to analysts at the risk management and hedging company which acts in the agricultural and energy markets.

With the projected reduction in the crop, hEDGEpoint also revised processing and export figures for Brazil, the world's largest soy exporter and supplier.

The firm now sees 2022 soybean crushing at 45.5 million tonnes, down 1.5 million tonnes from the January forecast. It also revised down Brazil's soybean export projections by more than 2 million tonnes to 86.5 million tonnes.

Despite the output cut, hEDGEpoint projections are not as downbeat as those of other analysts, with some predicting Brazilian production of the oilseed dropping to around 125 million tonnes amid dry weather in the south of the country.

This can be explained, among other factors, by the fact that the firm estimates a larger planted area for Mato Grosso, the country's top producer.

According to Imea, a farmer-backed research institute in Mato Grosso, the state will produce a record 39.5 million tonnes this season.

This is very close to Argentina's estimated soy output for the season, pegged at between 40 and 42 million tonnes.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of processed soybean oil and meal and the third largest exporter of unprocessed beans.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

