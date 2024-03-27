Brazil soybean crop forecast rises driven by area expansion

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean production will total 156.5 million metric tons this year, an agribusiness consultancy said on Wednesday after surveying fields nationally and estimating planted area expansions in the world's largest producer and exporter.

In the middle of Agroconsult's expedition, which started in January, it had projected production at 152.2 million tons, citing climate uncertainty in key producing regions affecting Brazil's output potential.

Using a new methodology to gauge planted area, Agroconsult said soybean farmers planted their crop on 46.4 million hectares (114.6 million acres) this season. That is 1.2 million hectares more than projected by government crop agency Conab and 1.4 million hectares more than in the previous year, Agroconsult said.

Next season, however, Brazil's soy area may fall 0.5%, Agroconsult President Andre Pessoa said during a presentation. If confirmed, it would be the first area contraction since 2006.

The different methodologies to calculate planted area helps explain the huge gap between crop estimates by Agroconsult and Conab for this season, Agroconsult executives said, noting that "information asymmetry" marked this season like no other.

Conab this month pegged this year's soybean crop at 146.9 million tons, almost 10 million tons lower than Agroconsult's number. The USDA puts Brazilian output at 155 million tons while private consultancies' estimates released in March vary from 149.1 million tons to 151.5 million tons.

Pessoa said erratic climate conditions early in the season, with heavy rains in the south of the country and extreme dryness in the center west, made this year's crop tour one of the most challenging from a technical standpoint.

After surveying fields in 15 states and considering that the weather differed by region, Agroconsult estimated the average of Brazil's 2023/24 soybean yields at 56.2 bags per hectare, 6.5% lower than last season.

In top grower Mato Grosso, yields fell 16.8% to 53.1 bags per hectare, Agroconsult estimated. However, the high productivity in Rio Grande do Sul offset losses in other states.

Agroconsult data shows soy yields rose 55.2% to 57.2 bags per hectares in Brazil's southernmost state, which had crop losses in the prior season from a lack of rainfall. The same happened withmajor soy supplier Argentina, whose production is recovering this year.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

