Brazil soybean crop forecast cut as drought persists in the south - Agroconsult

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean output will reach an estimated 153 million tonnes in the 2022/2023 cycle, down 400,000 tonnes from a previously forecast of 153.4 million tonnes, agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult said on Tuesday.

The revision reflects a severe drought in Rio Grande do Sul state, Agroconsult said, as the firm continues to survey soybean fields in Brazil, the world's biggest supplier of the oilseed.

"In general, it continues to be a very different year from the previous one," said Andre Debastiani, coordinator of the Agroconsult's crop tour. "In most regions, crops developed well in a scenario of favorable weather."

In January of last year, however, southern Brazilian states also faced a drought, and it was then necessary to cut production estimates by almost 10 million tonnes due to the lack of rains, Debastiani said.

Still, the situation in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil's southernmost state, is dire.

In recent weeks, the drought worsened as 80% of the planted soybean area there was in the reproductive period, which is critical for the crop's development.

Agroconsult said it therefore cut average yields estimates for Rio Grande do Sul to 38 60-kilo bags per hectare from 51.5 bags per hectare forecast before the crop tour began.

