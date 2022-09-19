Brazil soy planting begins in top grain state Mato Grosso

SAO PAULO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Planting of soybeans in the world's largest producer kicked off in Brazil's Mato Grosso state on irrigated areas while farmers wait for rains to expand sowing, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural on Monday.

A few plots, most of them irrigated, have also been sown with soy in Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo states.

"Good rains hit some parts of Mato Grosso, but most farmers are waiting for more moisture to start planting," the consultancy said.

The state of Parana in southern Brazil is where the work is most advanced, as farmers there were authorized to begin sowing on Sept. 10 whereas the official season in Mato Grosso started on Thursday.

Overall, Brazilian farmers have planted 0.1% of the country's total soy area for the 2022/2023 soybean season, AgRural said, adding that this is in line with last year.

AgRural estimates planting of soybeans on 42.7 million hectares (105.5 million acres) this year and total production of 148.5 million tonnes, a record.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Roberto Samora; Editing by Mark Porter)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.