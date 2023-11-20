Brazil soy planting at slowest pace since 2019/20 hit by bad weather

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2023/24 soybean planting had reached 68% of the expected area as of Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 7 percentage points from the previous week.

Sowing continues to lag behind last year's levels, when 80% of the areas had been planted at the same time, and the current pace was the slowest for the period since 2019/20, AgRural said in a statement.

The delay comes amid adverse weather in most of the national territory, with excessive rainfall in southern Brazil and lack of humidity in the north and northeast regions, the consultancy noted.

In top grain producing state Mato Grosso in center-western Brazil, AgRural said, the need for replanting has been increasing as showers registered there last week were irregular and high temperatures amid a heatwave also affected sowing.

"At this point, producers in the most affected areas are divided between replanting, leaving the soybeans as they are to see if they recover at least partially, or abandoning part of the activities and going straight to planting the second crop in early 2024," the consultants said.

AgRural last week lowered its forecast for Brazil's 2023/24 soybean crop due to bad weather and said that new cuts were possible before the end of this month depending on the weather.

The consultancy on Monday also reported that farmers in center-south Brazil have planted 80% of the area expected for their first 2024 corn crop, up from 76% a week ago but below the 82% registered a year earlier.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

