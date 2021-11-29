Brazil soy planting almost 91% complete

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop was almost 91% complete on Nov. 26, an estimate from agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado showed on Monday.

At the same time the previous week soy farmers had sown 84% of the area and at the same stage last season about 83% of fields had been planted.

Sowing is above the five-year average for the period by almost five percentage points thanks to helpful weather in key growing regions of Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter of the oilseed.

In Mato Grosso, Brazil's biggest-producing state, planting of soybeans has been completed and it has nearly finished in Parana, the survey showed.

Though planting is also nearly complete in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul, dry weather there during November could lead farmers to replant soybeans in the newly sown areas, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday.

AgRural said more rain across a bigger area would be needed to normalize soil moisture levels in parts of southern Brazil.

Brazil's 2021/22 soy crop, boosted by steady rains in October and the first days of November in most states, could reach a record above 145 million tonnes.

The country's soybean area this season could be as large as 40.8 million hectares (100.8 million acres), according to the highest estimate in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

