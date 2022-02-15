Brazil soy output forecast lowered as yields fall, crop tour results

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean farmers are expected to produce 125.8 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 8.4 million tonnes less than forecast ahead of a crop tour of key producing regions in Brazil, some of which have been hit by a severe drought.

According to a statement on Tuesday from agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, whose teams surveyed fields in five states beginning in January, average soybean yields are now seen at 51.7 60-kg bags per hectare, the lowest since the 2015/2016 cycle.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

