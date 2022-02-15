Brazil soy output forecast lowered as yields fall, crop tour results

US Markets

Brazilian soybean farmers are expected to produce 125.8 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 8.4 million tonnes less than forecast ahead of a crop tour of key producing regions in Brazil, some of which have been hit by a severe drought.

According to a statement on Tuesday from agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, whose teams surveyed fields in five states beginning in January, average soybean yields are now seen at 51.7 60-kg bags per hectare, the lowest since the 2015/2016 cycle.

