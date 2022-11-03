Brazil soy harvest may fall below 150 mln T due to La Nina - HedgePoint

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Soybean production in Brazil could fall below 150 million tonnes in the 2022/2023 crop year due to the effects of the La Nina weather phenomenon in South America, a HedgePoint analyst warned on Thursday, saying it could slightly lower initial projections for a record harvest.

Based on models from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), HedgePoint expects La Nina will be active between December and January, which tends to bring drought to the south of Brazil, the world's biggest soy supplier.

Official government projections suggest that Brazil's soybean crop will to grow by 21.3% to a record 152.35 million tonnes.

"The scenario calls for caution... We are definitely still on the way to a record crop for now, but perhaps not as high as initially thought," Pedro Schicchi, an analyst with the firm HedgePoint, said in a note.

For the other regions of the country, the prospects are better in relation to the weather, HedgePoint said.

Soy planting is still underway, but delays in certain parts of the country could affect the cultivation of second crop corn, which is sown after the soybean harvest in the same areas.

"A cold front, which should hit the south of Brazil in particular next week, may lead some farmers to postpone planting a little longer [there]," Schicchi said.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

