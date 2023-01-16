Brazil soy farmers to reap record crop driven by growth in area -Reuters poll

By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean growers will harvest a record soy crop just below 153 million tonnes in the 2022/2023 cycle driven by a rise in planted area and favorable weather in most parts of the country, according to a Reuters poll on Monday.

Though forecasters have cut output projections for southern Brazil due to a persistent drought in Rio Grande do Sul state, production increases in other parts of the world's biggest soybean supplier will offset losses there, poll data shows.

The new projection, based on assessments by 14 forecasters, represents an advance of around 2 million tonnes compared with the previous survey by Reuters, made in October.

One of the main drivers of the rise in production is a bigger planted area, which analysts believe will reach 43.4 million hectares (107.2 million acres) this season, up from 42.83 million hectares in the previous poll.

The findings of the survey, if confirmed, will represent increases of 21.8% in output and 4.58% in area sowed compared with the past season, when a drought spoiled part of the crop in southern Brazil.

"Everything leads to believe that we are going to harvest over 150 million tonnes," said Luiz Fernando Roque, analyst with agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado. "Even with the (expected) losses in Rio Grande do Sul state, the record harvest is guaranteed."

While Rio Grande do Sul will lose part of its soy crop again this season, the extent of the damage remains unclear, the analysts say.

Rains are expected to return as February approaches, which could limit the damage to crops. But if that precipitation is not confirmed, there is room for an aggravation of the scenario in Rio Grande do Sul, Roque noted.

Forecaster

Output

(mln of tns)

Area

(mln of ha)

Abiove

152.6

AgResource

152.96

43.4

Agroconsult

153.4

43.2

AgRural*

153.7

43.2

Cogo

153.05

43.46

Céleres

154.1

43.5

Conab

152.7

43.46

Datagro*

152.23

43.93

hEDGEpoint

150.06

43.2

Refinitiv

152.6

43.1

Safras

& Mercado

153.37

43.5

S&P

Global

152.5

43.3

StoneX

153.8

43.5

USDA

153

Average

152.86

43.4

Highest

estimate

154.1

43.93

Lowest

estimate

150.06

43.1

2021/22

(Conab)

125.5

41.5

(* December forecasts)

