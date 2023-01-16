Brazil soy farmers to reap almost 153 mln T as area growth offsets weather issues - Reuters poll

SAO PAULO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean growers will harvest a record soy crop just below 153 million tonnes in the 2022/2023 cycle driven by a rise in planted area and favorable weather in most parts of the country, according to a Reuters poll on Monday.

Though forecasters have cut output projections for southern Brazil due to a persistent drought, production increases in other parts of the world's biggest soybean supplier will offset losses there, poll data shows.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano; editing by Diane Craft)

