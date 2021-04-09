Brazil soy farmers sell in earnest as prices remain attractive

SAO PAULO, April 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian soybean growers traded an estimated 14.2% of their next crop, which will only be planted in the last quarter of the year in key farm states, according to a report by agribusiness consultancy Safras & Mercado on Friday.

An estimated 18.9 million tonnes of the future harvest were sold in advance, the consultancy said, citing attractive prices as the reason behind the deals.

Safras based the projection on the assumption that Brazilian farmers will harvest, in 2022, the same as they are reaping in 2021. Safras pegged Brazil's total output at 134 million tonnes in the current season.

"Pre-sales of the 2021/2022 crop are well advanced because of the good prices," Safras said. Brazil is the world's largest producer and exporter of soybeans, selling most of its production to China.

In relation to this year's soybeans, which farmers are still harvesting in some states as rains delayed the work , Safras estimates around 90 million tonnes have been traded already.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Marguerita Choy)

