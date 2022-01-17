Brazil soy farmers harvest 1.7% of area as rains affect work

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and north of the country caused by heavy rainfall, agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios said on Monday.

Still, the pace is ahead of last year when the oilseed was planted later due to lack of soil moisture in the ideal sowing window. In 2021, only 0.22% of Brazil's estimated soybean area had been harvested at this point. The five-year average is 1.49%, Patria Agronegocios said.

An expected drop in precipitation levels and the prospect of open skies will help Brazil's soybean harvesting to evolve more quickly from next week, especially in center-western states, it added.

The government estimates Brazil sowed a 40.3 million hectare (99.58 million acres) soy area this season.

In a separate statement, AgRural, another agribusiness forecaster, estimated 1.2% of the soybean area has been harvested so far, versus 0.4% in 2021.

"The work is slightly slower than initially expected due to rains in parts of Mato Grosso," AgRural said referring to Brazil's top grain producer.

There have been reports of damaged beans due to excess moisture in the mid-north of that state, but the problem is not widespread, AgRural said.

Yields are looking good in Mato Grosso, with some farmers collecting a whopping 72 60 kg-bags per hectare in the west of the state, according to AgRural.

In Parana state, harvesting continues in the west and southeast, where the impact of a drought harmed the crop the most, slashing yields. In some properties, yields shrank to a meager three bags per hectare there, AgRural said.

In Rio Grande do Sul, another large producer, harvesting has not yet begun. But the heat wave there aggravated the situation of fields, with growers "waiting for the confirmation of rains with anxiety," AgRural said.

