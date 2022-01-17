Brazil soy farmers harvest 1.7% of area as rains affect work

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's harvesting of the 2022 soybean crop reached 1.7% of the estimated area amid delays in the center and north of the country caused by rainfall, according to agribusiness consultancy Patria Agronegocios on Monday.

Still, the pace of harvesting is ahead of last year when the oilseed was planted later. At this time a year ago, only 0.22% of the area had been harvested. The five-year average is 1.49%, Patria Agronegocios said.

Next week, an expected drop in precipitation levels and the prospect of open skies will help Brazil's soybean harvesting to evolve more quickly, especially in center-western states, Patria Agronegocios said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

