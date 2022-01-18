Brazil soy farmers aim to import Diquat directly as Syngenta deliveries lag

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian farmer group Aprosoja Brasil is requesting permission from the Agriculture Ministry to directly import Diquat, a herbicide mainly used as a desiccant to aid harvesting, citing a shortage of the product when farmers need it the most, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Brazil's soybean harvesting began in late December and Aprosoja said orders are not being fulfilled by Syngenta, which is the holder of the Diquat registration in Brazil.

The ministry did not have an immediate comment.

"The huge demand for Diquat has not been met by the industry," Aprosoja, which represents about 400,000 soy and corn farmers, said in the statement. Aprosoja said Syngenta issued a note on Dec. 23 saying there was not enough of the product available on the market to meet Brazilian farmers' demand.

Syngenta did not respond to a request for comment. Aprosoja said the company has been unable to deliver product that has already been sold, worrying farmers.

According to Aprosoja, the problem arose after Anvisa, the Brazilian health watchdog, banned the use and marketing of Paraquat in the country starting in September 2020.

The decision forced farmers to look for similar herbicides on the market, although only Diquat has the same function and the same quality, Aprosoja said.

