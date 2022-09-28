US Markets
Brazil soy crushers halt production as margins turn negative

A number of Brazilian soybean processors have temporarily halted units as crushing margins turned negative, reflecting weak domestic demand for biodiesel and high vegetable oil inventories at production sites, according to two analysts on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A number of Brazilian soybean processors have temporarily halted units as crushing margins turned negative, reflecting weak domestic demand for biodiesel and high vegetable oil inventories at production sites, according to two analysts on Wednesday.

Abiove, a trade group representing global oilseed crushers in Brazil, confirmed the move, telling Reuters that some of its members advanced scheduled maintenance stoppages that traditionally happen at the end of the year as soy oil prices dropped while soybean prices remained high, hurting margins.

