Brazil soy crop estimate cut as yields forecast to reach 6-year low

By Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Brazil is poised to reap just above 134 million tonnes of soybeans this season, 7% below the previous November forecast by agribusiness consultancy Agroconsult, as a drought may cause the country's average yields to reach a 6-year low.

According to a presentation on Thursday, the projection also represents a 2% drop from the 137.1 million tonnes produced in 2021.

Agroconsult, which is sending teams to inspect fields and speak to farmers starting this week, expects Brazil's average yields will fall to 55 60-kilo bags per hectare in the world's largest producer and exporter of the oilseed. This is the lowest since the 2015/2016 cycle, it noted.

Reduced product availability is likely to affect soy exports this year, which could be below 90 million tonnes from an initially expected 92 million tonnes, Andre Pessoa, Agroconsult's partner, told reporters.

In January, on the other hand, a lot more soy will be shipped from Brazilian ports than in 2021, increasing competition with the United States, as early planting in Brazil means more of the crop is ready for early-year shipping in 2022, Pessoa said.

The drought caused by the La Nina weather pattern hit grain farmers in Parana, where soy yields may fall by as much as 26% from last year, as well as Mato Grosso do Sul and Rio Grande do Sul, Agroconsult said.

But due to regional weather disparities, some states are likely to produce as much or more soybeans than in 2021, Agroconsult said, citing top grower Mato Grosso.

The drought has also led to a 16% reduction in Brazil's summer corn output forecast, to 24.5 million tonnes, Agroconsult said.

Still, Brazil's total corn production, which also includes winter corn, may rise to 119.4 million tonnes on a projected area expansion in big growing states.

Winter corn is planted after soy is harvested and represents 70-75% of the country's entire production in a given year.

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Aurora Ellis)

